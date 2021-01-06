Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $764.82 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Maker token can currently be bought for $767.44 or 0.02163861 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, BitMart, Radar Relay and Bibox. Maker has a market capitalization of $764.82 million and $94.93 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00035077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00315787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024599 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,590 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinMex, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, OasisDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

