MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
