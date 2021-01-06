MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

