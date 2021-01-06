MaidSafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $148.78 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $148.78 million and $781,241.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00116319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00481185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00250705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017323 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

