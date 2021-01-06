Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Up 9.5%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares were up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 4,071,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,671,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.