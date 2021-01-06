MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MX. Vertical Research began coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,250. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

