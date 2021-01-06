Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.