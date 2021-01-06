Maecenas Price Tops $0.0027 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 139.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Maecenas has a market cap of $183,476.86 and approximately $303.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

