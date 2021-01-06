Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

MIC opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $11.00 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

