Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,143,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

