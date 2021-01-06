Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth about $407,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

