Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

Several analysts have commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.