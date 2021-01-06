Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.71. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $366.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day moving average is $337.30.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.