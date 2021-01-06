Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $356.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.88.

LULU opened at $366.50 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

