LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.