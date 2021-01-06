Loop Capital Boosts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $25.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gray Television from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 235.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 78.6% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 358.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.