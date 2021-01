Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $677.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

