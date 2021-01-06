Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $677.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.