Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.75

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.75 and last traded at $99.04, with a volume of 3015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,270. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

