LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.