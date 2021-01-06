LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 763,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.