Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.14

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 4046731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. BidaskClub cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

