Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Livent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

