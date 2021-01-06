Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

LYV opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.36. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

