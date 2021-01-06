Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.
LYV opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.36. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
