Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $7,507.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00408093 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.34 or 0.98678341 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,733,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

