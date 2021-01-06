Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

LQDA stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.