Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.90

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1137877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

