LINKA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,356.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $1.95 million and $33,356.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

