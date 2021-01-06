Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

