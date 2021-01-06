Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $270.42

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $270.42 and last traded at $270.42, with a volume of 45431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

