LINA Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, LINA has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $8,962.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00319530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.20 or 0.02980250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

