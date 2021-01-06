Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

LMNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. Analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

