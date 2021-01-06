Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of LSI opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $120.87.

Life Storage shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

