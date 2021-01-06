Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

