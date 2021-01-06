LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $10.56. LendingClub shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 319 shares.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.