LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.28 ($153.27).

FRA LEG opened at €127.32 ($149.79) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €120.93 and a 200-day moving average of €120.86. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

