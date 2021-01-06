LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LCII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

LCI Industries stock opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in LCI Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 112,744 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LCI Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.