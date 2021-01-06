Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

NYSE:LVS opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $58,792,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,318 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

