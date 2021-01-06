LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, September 27th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $$78.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.