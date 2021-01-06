Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

LTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 92.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

