Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $519.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $472.00 to $519.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $494.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.64. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $516.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 512,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,856,000 after buying an additional 208,802 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 61.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

