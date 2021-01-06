Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.80 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $646.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 210.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

