L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shot up 6.5% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $39.60. 6,713,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,526,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 454.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

