L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,160,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in L Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.