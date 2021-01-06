KushCo (KSHB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. KushCo has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. On average, analysts expect KushCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KushCo alerts:

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. KushCo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KushCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.