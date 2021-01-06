Kusama Market Capitalization Reaches $616.50 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $72.79 or 0.00200619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $616.50 million and approximately $124.38 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.