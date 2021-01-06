Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KOS. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

