Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.09

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 11812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

