Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $642.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

