KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 26,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,499. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

