Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,980. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

