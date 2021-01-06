KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 157,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,978. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $968.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,419,057.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.